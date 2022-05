LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A wildfire in Llano County has burned an estimated 600 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Right now, the Sandstone Mountain Fire is 50% contained. It’s currently burning along East State Highway 71 southeast of the town of Llano.

The Forest Service said it was called in to help control it.

The fire is burning near another fire crews responded to Tuesday night. That fire is 57 acres large.

