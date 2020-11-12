Weeks after removing virtual learning option, COVID-19 forces Blanco ISD to go back to it

BLANCO, Texas (KXAN)– About three weeks after Blanco Independent School district decided to get rid of virtual learning, it is now temporarily shifting all students back to it due to COVID-19.

A notice on the district’s website says the decision comes after evaluating the COVID-19 situation in the community.

The notice also says the district plans to return to in-person classes on Nov. 20.



Blanco ISD got rid of virtual learning in October, requiring all students to return to campus.

At the time, the district attributed this to failing grades among virtual learners and because 90% of students were already learning in-person.

KXAN has reached out to the district to learn more and will update this story as more details become available.