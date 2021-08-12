Water supply slowly increasing in Blanco, water restrictions still in place

BLANCO, Texas (KXAN) — After almost nearly running out of water earlier this week, supply is increasing in the city of Blanco as leaks are being repaired, but water restrictions are still in place until further notice.

On Tuesday, the city announced it was relying on its reserve water tank, because Canyon Lake had reached its capacity due to high usage. It was previously estimated the reserve only had about a day’s supply of water left. This launched the community into stage 5 water restrictions that day.

The situation improved after the water service repaired a leak on Wednesday. The city said it had enough water to last another day, while the million gallon tank refills. Water was also shut off at the two major water users in the city to help with conservation efforts.

By Thursday, the reserve water tank was full, which allowed for normal pressure in the system, according to the city. The million gallon tank is still refilling. The city said it was at 22% capacity as of 9:15 a.m.

Additionally, a second leak was identified and is being repaired.

Water restrictions are still in place, and the city said it has water cases and a filled water truck on standby just in case. The city bragged on its customers on Thursday afternoon, saying they used 212,000 gallons of water in the past 24 hours — a record low for the summer season.