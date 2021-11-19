Walkway of Lights returns for 31st year in Marble Falls

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — Returning for its 31st year, the Walkway of Lights in Marble Falls returns Friday.
The free event features over 350+ sculptures made up of over 2 million lights, glistening along the shores of Lake Marble Falls. The lights will shine nightly from 6-10 p.m. until Jan. 1.
Holiday treats like cookies, hot chocolate, and coffees will be available for purchase from stands on-site. Santa Claus will also be visiting every weekend through Dec. 19.
The Walkway of Lights is one of many holiday events that take place in Marble Falls through the season.
- The Winter Ice Skating Rink: 6-10 p.m., Nov. 19 -Jan. 1, featuring snow Tuesdays & Fridays
- Christmas Light-up Parade: 6 p.m., Nov. 19
- Breakfast with Santa: 9 a.m., Dec. 4 at 9am
- Christmas Market on Main: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Dec. 4
For a full list of events, go to the Visit Marble Falls website.