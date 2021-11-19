Walkway of Lights returns for 31st year in Marble Falls

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — Returning for its 31st year, the Walkway of Lights in Marble Falls returns Friday.

The free event features over 350+ sculptures made up of over 2 million lights, glistening along the shores of Lake Marble Falls. The lights will shine nightly from 6-10 p.m. until Jan. 1.

  The Walkway of Lights begins Friday in Marble Falls. (KXAN photo/Kristen Currie)
Holiday treats like cookies, hot chocolate, and coffees will be available for purchase from stands on-site. Santa Claus will also be visiting every weekend through Dec. 19.

The Walkway of Lights is one of many holiday events that take place in Marble Falls through the season.

  1. The Winter Ice Skating Rink: 6-10 p.m., Nov. 19 -Jan. 1, featuring snow Tuesdays & Fridays
  2. Christmas Light-up Parade: 6 p.m., Nov. 19
  3. Breakfast with Santa: 9 a.m., Dec. 4 at 9am
  4. Christmas Market on Main: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Dec. 4

For a full list of events, go to the Visit Marble Falls website.

