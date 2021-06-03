VIEWER PHOTOS: Tree hit by lightning Wednesday still glowing with heat the day after

KINGSLAND, Texas (KXAN) — A tree still glowed with heat Thursday, a day after a bolt of lightning struck it at a Kingsland golf course.

Viewer Ronna Wilson sent us photos of the tree at Legends Golf Course that was smoldering from the strike a day after it was hit.

Ronna Wilson snapped these photos of a tree smoldering and glowing with heat Thursday after it was struck by lightning the night before on Wednesday at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.

Storms that have the potential to produce lightning strikes are rolling through the KXAN viewing area the rest of the week. With periods of heavy rains at times, localized and flash flooding are possible and low water crossing could become impassable.

At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the website ATXFloods.com said 124 low water crossings were closed across the viewing area.