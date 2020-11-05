VIDEO: Why some Blanco neighbors saw black smoke rising for hours from pipe yard

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — “We were working in the yard and noticed a huge black smoke coming up from the area,” says Wendy Barber.

After noticing the smoke for several hours, Barber says she drove to find the source. She ended up at MPG, a pipeline contractor located off Highway 281.

“I called MPG contacts, I called Permian Basin contacts, I called the news, I called my state representative Erin Zwiener and I filed a complaint with TCEQ,” Barber says.

Matthew McMain, fire chief for Blanco County ESD No. 2, confirms the smoke came from that facility.

McMain says he was driving in the area when he noticed the smoke.

He says when dispatch informed him they did not have a controlled burn in the area, he went to the property.

McMain says MPG crews told him they were burning a “wood-like material.”

He says he informed them they’d need to clear controlled burns with dispatch next time.

Brad MacLean, a spokesperson for MPG, says employees got permission from the fire department before their burn.

He also tells KXAN that they were burning broken hardwood mats, which crews drive over at worksites.

Barber still has concerns.

“We do burns on the property of cedar and old lumber from the construction and I never have had a black smoke plume like that. And not for an entire day and starting on a second day, as well,” Barber says.

McMain says he did note that the smoke seemed very dark, but says that may be due to the fuel source. He says the material had already been burning for sometime when he saw it and could not tell what it was at the time.

Barber hopes the TCEQ investigates her complaint.

“Those of us that have lived in the Blanco area and seen all the things that MPG hauls up and down the highway… know what the ‘wood-like’ materials are that they’re probably burning. And it’s those old railroad tie things, it’s things that I would suspect have a toxic something on them,” Barber says.

MacLean says once they received the community complaint, crews stopped the burn.

Barber says she saw the smoke again around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning but it stopped by 10 a.m.

“If you’re living here and you’re trusting, it’s just unsettling that your neighbors can’t let you know what they’re burning, why they’re burning it, when–any of that,” she says.

MPG is a contractor for Kinder Morgan’s Permian Highway Pipeline. However, Kinder Morgan says the smoke is not associated with maintenance for their project.