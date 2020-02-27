UPDATE: Man shot, killed during hunting trip in Llano County identified

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Llano County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was killed Sunday while hunting near County Road 306.

Micheal Eugene Cook, 38, of Kingsland, Texas, was shot by the other hunter who was with him hunting hogs on private land. LCSO Chief Deputy Sheriff John Neff says the two were legally on the private land and no Texas Parks and Wildlife violations were involved.

Neff told KXAN on Wednesday that it was too early in the investigation to know if there will be criminal charges. He said that, in theory, criminal charges could still be brought against someone in an accidental situations.