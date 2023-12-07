AUSTIN (KXAN) — While a white Christmas in Central Texas is unlikely, there’s still plenty of opportunities to have a cozy holiday season.

In fact, two local cities have been named among the ‘coziest winter towns’ in America in a new ranking by New York Travel Guides.

Marble Falls ranks 40th on the list, while Fredericksburg ranks 96th. No other cities in Texas made the top 100.

The website compared 575 small towns across the country and graded them in three categories: popularity during the winter with the public and photographers, ‘cozy weather,’ and cozy activities and atmosphere, such as festivals, historic performing arts theaters and coffee shops.

Marble Falls has several holiday events throughout the season, including the Walkway of Lights. The display is open nightly until Dec. 31, featuring two million lights and more than 350 lighted sculptures.

In Fredericksburg, the Christmas Nights of Lights runs nightly through Jan. 7. A 10-minute audio presentation tells the story of the town’s German heritage before a countdown to the lighting of Marktplatz.

If you’re looking to escape Texas for the winter holidays and perhaps visit somewhere colder, here’s the top 10 list of coziest winter towns: