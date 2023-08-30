Editor’s Note: The video in this story displays the top headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A trial began Wednesday morning for a Texas county judge who was previously indicted in March on felony and misdemeanor charges.

Burnet County Judge James Oakley was booked into the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office March 9 and was released, officials confirmed to KXAN.

He was booked on the following charges:

Abuse of Official Capacity-Count 1

Abuse of Official Capacity-Count 2

Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence W/Intent to Impair

Official Oppression

According an indictment, Oakley faces two abuse of official capacity counts, stemming from his role as a Pedernales Electrical Cooperative board member while also serving as Burnet County judge. The court record claims this is in violation of Texas local government code.

Records state, on multiple occasions in 2021, Oakley used a Burnet County vehicle to drive to PEC. Oakley told KXAN the charges stemmed from his “multi-term service as a member of the Director of the Board of the Pedernales Electric Cooperative.”

PEC told KXAN it is aware of the indictment. “This a matter for Burnet County Courts, and PEC has no further details at this time. PEC’s mission is to provide safe, reliable electricity, and the cooperative will remain focused on our members,” it said.

Oakley has since been suspended without pay, which came from a suspension order from State Commission on Judicial Conduct.