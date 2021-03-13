Texas Strong Relief Concert Saturday to benefit farmers crippled by winter storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dripping Springs will host an outdoor benefit concert Saturday to benefit farmers whose crops and farms were destroyed in the February winter storm.

The Texas Strong Relief Concert will take place from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Dreamland, an outdoor entertainment venue. It will benefit the Texas Farmer Winter Storm Relief fundraiser. As of Saturday morning, they had raised $116,437 for farmers and ranchers in Texas.

Middle Ground Farm (Courtesy: Kelly Hughes)

Middle Ground Farm (Courtesy: Kelly Hughes)

Rio Fresh Farm (Courtesy: Kelly Hughes)

The Texas Farmer Winter Storm Relief fund was created by a coalition of farm organizations across the state.

“We have lost our crops, eggs have frozen, greenhouses have collapsed, and infrastructure destroyed. Now, as we always do, we look toward rebuilding, but we can’t do it alone,” the fundraiser says.

On March 6, the fundraiser started distributing some of the money it had already raised and announced Saturday’s concert benefit.

Artists Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis are headlining the concert. Tickets are $50, which includes beverages at no extra cost, complimentary mini-golf and parking. Dreamland says 100% of the proceeds will be donated, and they are also accepting individual donations.

Despite Gov. Greg Abbott ending the statewide mandate for masks, Dreamland says masks will be required for the event, it’s limiting capacity to 50%, and seats are socially distant from other seats.

Saturday’s event will also include a food drive for the Central Texas Food Bank, which has seen unprecedented demand during COVID-19 and again after the winter storms.