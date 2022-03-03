Texas’ Hill Country now has its own version of Monopoly

A version of the classic board game Monopoly will honor the Hill Country next spring. (TopTrumps photo)

TEXAS (KXAN) — Texas’ beautiful Hill Country now has its very own board game.

Monopoly released the highly-anticipated Texas Hill Country version of its classic game, which features some top locations.

The game features sights like Gruene’s Historic District and Boerne’s Hill Country Mile. It also showcases the Hill Country’s beautiful scenery and wildflowers.

“As a Texan, I’m incredibly excited to present this edition. There was so much I didn’t know about my own backyard! I learned so much about the rich history, culture, and natural beauty the Hill Country has to offer,” said Katie Hubbard, sales executive, Top Trumps USA, Inc., in a press release. “We worked hard to incorporate all of the important feedback we received from locals to truly make this a fun game for the community!”

Locations like Enchanted Rock, Pedernales Falls State Park and historic downtown Georgetown are all included on the game.

The makers of the game, Top Trumps, asked for the public’s input during the development in 2021.

Rich Uncle Pennybags made stops around some Texas Hill Country landmarks promoting the newest version of Monopoly honoring the area. (TopTrumps photo)

Rich Uncle Pennybags made stops around some Texas Hill Country landmarks promoting the newest version of Monopoly honoring the area. (TopTrumps photo)

Rich Uncle Pennybags made stops around some Texas Hill Country landmarks promoting the newest version of Monopoly honoring the area. (TopTrumps photo)

Rich Uncle Pennybags made stops around some Texas Hill Country landmarks promoting the newest version of Monopoly honoring the area. (TopTrumps photo)

Rich Uncle Pennybags made stops around some Texas Hill Country landmarks promoting the newest version of Monopoly honoring the area. (TopTrumps photo)

The board game is available at local and online retailers. It retails for $39.99.