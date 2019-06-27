Texas Game Wardens investigating fatal boat accident on Lake LBJ

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities are reporting a fatal boat crash on Lake LBJ that took place Wednesday evening.

Texas Game Wardens posted to Facebook Thursday morning saying they are investigating the incident.

Texas Game Wardens are investigating a fatal boating accident from last evening on Lake LBJ. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of those impacted. Posted by Texas Game Wardens on Thursday, June 27, 2019

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the Colorado arm of the lake near the Legends Golf Course. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Robert Platt Jr. of Sugarland.

Eight other individuals were on the boat at the time of the crash but o other injuries have been reported. Texas Game Wardens are processing the scene and interviewing the other passengers to determine the cause of the crash.