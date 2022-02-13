225-acre fire in Burnet County now 50% contained

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Texas A&M Forest Service crews responded to an estimated 225-acre fire in Burnet County Sunday afternoon. No one in the area is evacuating and there aren’t any roads closed.

A forest service spokeswoman said forward progress on the fire had been stopped and at last check, it was 50% contained.

At one point, the forest service fire tracker said the fire was an estimated 250 acres, but later updated that it was 225.

Also on Sunday, almost 100 firefighters responded to a house fire near Jonestown.

Information from the Travis County Emergency Services District 1 Facebook page said “wind, dry conditions and topography created a volatile situation where several homes were threatened.”

The cause of the fire in Burnet County is unknown.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.