Suspicious package causes evacuations, shelter in place orders near Permian Pipeline site

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Blanco County Sheriff’s Office says it’s on the scene of a suspicious package Tuesday on Chimney Valley Road near Kinder Morgan’s Permian Highway Pipeline site.

The sheriff’s office says residents in the “immediate area” have been moved to a safe location, and everyone else in the area is asked to shelter in place while crews deal with the package.

Kinder Morgan says work in the area has halted. They said one of their contractors “discovered a suspicious device” on the work site.

Roads in the area have been closed, the sheriff’s office says.

We will have information on the incident as it becomes available.