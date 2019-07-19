Suspect escapes police custody in Lockhart using officer’s flashlight

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — Law enforcement in Lockhart are searching for a man who escaped police custody after stealing an officer’s flashlight and using it against him, Lockhart police say.

Around 1 a.m., the officer went to investigate a suspicious person at 1125 S. Colorado Street and found Cody Bennett Gomez, 17. The officer discovered there was a burglary of a habitation arrest warrant out for Gomez, and tried to arrest him.

Lockhart police say Gomez struggled, then used the flashlight to escape. Despite a search, which included a police helicopter, he was not found. The officer was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

Police are still looking for Gomez, who now also faces aggravated assault of a public servant, resisting arrest using a deadly weapon and evading arrest with a prior conviction charges.

He’s described as 6’3″, about 175 pounds, with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing tan shorts and a gray T-shirt with red lettering. Police believe he may be staying in the Lockhart or Prairie Lea, Texas, area. Anyone with information can call Lockhart police at 512-398-4401.