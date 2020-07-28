State to add 70 maximum security beds to Kerrville State Hospital in $30.5 million project

An artist’s rendering of the future 70-bed maximum security addition to the Kerrville State Hospital. (Photo from Texas Health and Human Services)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced Tuesday a $30.5 million project to add a 70-bed maximum security unit to the Kerrville State Hospital.

The plan is to take two vacant buildings on the hospital’s campus and turn them into the maximum security unit, officials said. It will put the hospital’s bed capacity to 290.

The project is part of the $745 million investment Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas legislature for construction and renovations of state psychiatric hospitals in Austin, Kerrville, Rusk and San Antonio.

“This project is an investment in the community and in the patients we serve,” said Tim Bray, the associate commissioner for state hospitals. “This state-of-the-art unit will support us as we continue providing the very best inpatient psychiatric care to people with mental illness.”

The unit should be operational by September 2021, and it will make Kerrville the third state hospital to offer maximum security facilities. North Texas State Hospital in Vernon and Rusk are the other two.

The state expects to create 260 new jobs when the unit is done. The new jobs include nurses, psychiatric nurses assistants, psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers and other support staff.