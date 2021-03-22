Significant storm damage after possible tornado in Bertram

Damage at what was once the A. B. McGill & Co. General Store in Bertram, Texas following severe weather on March 22, 2021. (Courtesy: Lane Shipp)

BERTRAM, Texas (KXAN) — There is significant storm damage in Bertram in Burnet County following Monday night’s severe thunderstorms. At least one century-old building in Bertram collapsed in what was possibly a tornado just before 10 p.m.

This is what’s left of the A.B. McGill & Co. General Store, which was built in 1905, according to multiple reports online.

Damage at what was once the A. B. McGill & Co. General Store in Bertram, Texas following severe weather on March 22, 2021. (Courtesy: Lane Shipp)

Another viewer sent us this picture of what they said was the Bertram Blend and Boutique.

Damage at Bertram Blend and Boutique in Bertram, Texas following severe weather on March 22, 2021. (Courtesy: D Miller Powell)

Bertram Volunteer Fire Chief Bobby Huffstuttler posted a Facebook Live showing the damage. In the video, he says he believes a possible small tornado hit the town. He walked around showing and detailing all the damage and asking everyone to stay home.

“The A.B. McGill building is heavily damaged. The Boutique, a lot of damage to the Boutique. See all these huge rocks, came off the A.B. McGill building,” Huffstuttler said in the video.

Huffstuttler added traffic is being diverted, and Pedernales Electric Cooperative crews are out working trying to restore power. In the video, you could see the storms also toppled a street light, which was laying in the road.

KXAN meteorologists identify possible Bertram tornado during coverage

KXAN Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans and Meteorologist Nick Bannin identified what may have been a small tornado in Bertram just before 10 p.m.

Red colors indicate winds moving away from the radar. Green indicates winds moving toward the radar. Anytime you get bright green next to bright red, it indicates that the storm’s winds close to the ground are rotating. If the radar structure of the storm shows a curve or “hook,” it can also be a sign of a tornado

The bright pink spots also indicate straight-line winds, which could be as powerful or as damaging as a small tornado even if a tornado does not actually form.

These are what the storm’s winds looked like in Bertram at 9:52 p.m., 9:54 p.m. and 9:59 p.m.:

The National Weather Service must still survey the damage to confirm a tornado hit Bertram.

KXAN crews are in Bertram looking at the damage and speaking to those impacted. We will have live reports from Bertram on KXAN News Today from 4:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.