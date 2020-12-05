Q&A with the new CEO of the Hill Country Conservancy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whether you’re new to Austin or if you’ve been here as long as you can remember, chances are you’ve noticed the vast and beautiful open spaces and natural resources that make Central Texas so unique.

With a booming population, and businesses seeking land opportunities, someone has to oversee it. That’s where the Hill Country Conservancy steps in.

KXAN Anchor Robert Hadlock spoke with the conservancy’s new CEO, Dan Eck, about his plans moving forward with the organization and its current efforts.

Eck explained the conservancy helps protect nature and wildlife in the area by working with landowners. He said they’ve worked hard to protect more than 40,000 acres in the Hill Country over the past two decades.

Eck also mentioned the group’s work on the Violet Crown Trail, a regional trail system in Central Texas.

Eck said his upbringing and studies in archeology and law motivated him to get into conservation work. Even with the area’s booming population, he said that’s just more people available to get involved in the conservancy.

You can learn more about the Hill Country Conservancy online.