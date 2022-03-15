Police: Man dies after dump truck runs red light, collides with pickup in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — An 84-year-old man died in what New Braunfels police described as a “major traffic accident,” Monday east of Interstate 35.

NBPD said Antonio Garcia Olvera was driving a pickup and towing a trailer when a dump truck broadsided him at the intersection of FM 725 and West Zipp Road. The impact caused the pickup to roll over onto the driver’s side, NBPD said. Olvera was pronounced dead at the scene by the Guadalupe County Justice of the Peace. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m.

The driver of the dump truck, a 62-year-old man from Seguin, was not hurt in the crash, NBPD said. Investigators say the driver of a dump truck ran a red light while traveling on FM 725 and collided with Olvera’s pickup when it was turning onto the road from West Zipp Road. NBPD said the investigation is ongoing and charges may be pending.

The area around the intersection was closed for about 3 1/2 hours, NBPD said.