Police investigating possible murder-suicide after man and woman found dead in New Braunfels

Hill Country

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — New Braunfels police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that happened on Monday morning.

According to the New Braunfels Police Department, officers responded to a call at around 7:29 a.m. at the Sage Apartments complex located at 2515 W. San Antonio St.

There, officers discovered a black Dodge Challenger in the complex parking lot — inside were the bodies of New Braunfels residents 34-year-old Michael Dewayne Logue and 37-year-old Desiree Bernarducci.

Both suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

Police say that based on early investigation, the incident is considered a murder-suicide. NBPD investigators believe that Logue and Bernarducci knew each other and that he shot her first before turning the gun on himself.

Final determinations about the circumstances of the deaths are pending autopsy results and the continuing investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Austin Marathon Latest

More Austin Marathon

Remarkable Women Spotlight: Micki Eubanks

Trending Stories

Don't Miss