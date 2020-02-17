Police investigating possible murder-suicide after man and woman found dead in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — New Braunfels police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that happened on Monday morning.

According to the New Braunfels Police Department, officers responded to a call at around 7:29 a.m. at the Sage Apartments complex located at 2515 W. San Antonio St.

There, officers discovered a black Dodge Challenger in the complex parking lot — inside were the bodies of New Braunfels residents 34-year-old Michael Dewayne Logue and 37-year-old Desiree Bernarducci.

Both suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

Police say that based on early investigation, the incident is considered a murder-suicide. NBPD investigators believe that Logue and Bernarducci knew each other and that he shot her first before turning the gun on himself.

Final determinations about the circumstances of the deaths are pending autopsy results and the continuing investigation.