Pilot uninjured after gyroplane crash into Lake LBJ in Kingsland

KINGSLAND, Texas (KXAN) — A pilot flying a gyroplane didn’t sustain injuries after a crash into Lake LBJ on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

The pilot, who the spokesperson said was the only one onboard the Rotorcraft Sport Copter Vortex Gyroplane, took off from a private air strip in Kingsland and after the crash was picked up by a boater nearby.

A DPS spokesman said it happened around 11:30 a.m. near FM 1431 in Burnet County.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

An NTSB spokesperson said the gyroplane is significantly damaged. FAA online records show the gyrocopter is owned by a person in Kingsland.

It is unknown what led up to the crash.