AUSTIN (KXAN) — Strong storms brought large hail to the Hill Country late Saturday.

Viewer photos show large hail in Mason County and near Doss, Texas.

There were 12 reports of hail between 1 and 2 inches in diameter, including two reports of hail 2 inches in diameter in Mason and Gillespie counties.

Have more photos of last night’s hail? Send your pics to reportit@kxan.com. If you take photos of hail, in particular, it’s helpful to include an object alongside it to help gauge how large it is. Coins or sports balls are a good option.

