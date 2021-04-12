PHOTOS: Hail 2 inches in diameter or more falls in Llano County

Video courtesy of Bette Hoy in Llano County

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A supercell thunderstorm dropped baseball-sized hail in Llano County Monday evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for the county Monday afternoon, as well as San Saba, Mason, Burnet and Gillespie Counties until 10 p.m.

KXAN viewers sent in their photos of the hail, comparing them to rulers and coins. Some of the pieces were two inches or more in diameter.

Hail in Llano County on April 12, 2021 – from Melissa Cunningham

Hail in Llano County on April 12, 2021 – from Belinda Morgan

Hail in Llano County on April 12, 2021 – from Bette Hoy

Hail in Llano County, west of the city on April 12, 2021 – from Matt Baker

Other places like Burnet, Texas started to see glimpses of storm moving into the area. These photos taken by Bill Hall in Burnet show lightning ahead of the storm.

Lightning in Burnet, Texas on April 12, 2021 (Photo: Bill Hall)

Lightning in Burnet, Texas on April 12, 2021 (Photo: Bill Hall)

