PHOTOS: Hail 2 inches in diameter or more falls in Llano County

Hill Country

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Video courtesy of Bette Hoy in Llano County

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A supercell thunderstorm dropped baseball-sized hail in Llano County Monday evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for the county Monday afternoon, as well as San Saba, Mason, Burnet and Gillespie Counties until 10 p.m.

KXAN viewers sent in their photos of the hail, comparing them to rulers and coins. Some of the pieces were two inches or more in diameter.

  • Hail in Llano County on April 12, 2021 - from Melissa Cunningham
    Hail in Llano County on April 12, 2021 – from Melissa Cunningham
  • Hail in Llano County on April 12, 2021 - from Belinda Morgan
    Hail in Llano County on April 12, 2021 – from Belinda Morgan
  • Hail in Llano County on April 12, 2021 - from Bette Hoy
    Hail in Llano County on April 12, 2021 – from Bette Hoy
  • Hail in Llano County, west of the city on April 12, 2021 - from Matt Baker
    Hail in Llano County, west of the city on April 12, 2021 – from Matt Baker
  • Hail in Llano County, west of the city on April 12, 2021 - from Matt Baker
    Hail in Llano County, west of the city on April 12, 2021 – from Matt Baker

Other places like Burnet, Texas started to see glimpses of storm moving into the area. These photos taken by Bill Hall in Burnet show lightning ahead of the storm.

  • Lightning in Burnet, Texas on April 12, 2021 (Photo: Bill Hall)
    Lightning in Burnet, Texas on April 12, 2021 (Photo: Bill Hall)
  • Lightning in Burnet, Texas on April 12, 2021 (Photo: Bill Hall)
    Lightning in Burnet, Texas on April 12, 2021 (Photo: Bill Hall)

Got storm photos you want to send to KXAN? Email us at reportit@kxan.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Monday

87° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 63°

Tuesday

79° / 60°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 79° 60°

Wednesday

75° / 57°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 75° 57°

Thursday

72° / 58°
Showers
Showers 30% 72° 58°

Friday

70° / 51°
Rain
Rain 40% 70° 51°

Saturday

66° / 48°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 66° 48°

Sunday

65° / 51°
Showers
Showers 20% 65° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

72°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
72°

72°

1 AM
Showers
30%
72°

68°

2 AM
Showers
20%
68°

65°

3 AM
Showers
30%
65°

64°

4 AM
Showers
20%
64°

64°

5 AM
Showers
20%
64°

64°

6 AM
Showers
20%
64°

63°

7 AM
Showers
20%
63°

63°

8 AM
Showers
20%
63°

65°

9 AM
Showers
20%
65°

67°

10 AM
Showers
20%
67°

69°

11 AM
Showers
20%
69°

70°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

72°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
72°

75°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

71°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
71°

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss