PHOTOS: Hail 2 inches in diameter or more falls in Llano County

Video courtesy of Bette Hoy in Llano County
LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A supercell thunderstorm dropped baseball-sized hail in Llano County Monday evening.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for the county Monday afternoon, as well as San Saba, Mason, Burnet and Gillespie Counties until 10 p.m.
KXAN viewers sent in their photos of the hail, comparing them to rulers and coins. Some of the pieces were two inches or more in diameter.
Other places like Burnet, Texas started to see glimpses of storm moving into the area. These photos taken by Bill Hall in Burnet show lightning ahead of the storm.
