Pedernales firefighters released from hospital after engine crashed into tree

SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Two Pedernales firefighters were taken to the hospital Saturday after their fire engine collided with a tree, according to a tweet from the Pedernales Fire Department.

The firefighter crew in Fire Engine 801 was participating in a Memorial Day festivity Saturday around 10:30 a.m. when the driver of the engine lost consciousness, Pedernales FD said. The fire engine hit a tree at a speed of about 20 mph.

The two firefighters were treated for non-life threatening injures and have been released from the hospital.