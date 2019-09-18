Over 50g of THC oil found during arrest of suspected drug dealer in Burnet

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — Burnet police seized over 50 grams of THC oil from a suspected drug dealer during an arrest Saturday evening.

According to Burnet police, officers conducted a stop on the suspect shortly after he left his home. Once he was pulled over, police said the suspect admitted to having marijuana and vape cartridges in his vehicle. A search of the vehicle turned up about four grams of THC oil and a small quantity of marijuana.

During a consensual search of the suspect’s home, investigators discovered an additional 53 grams of THC oil and more marijuana. In total, police found 57 grams of THC oil and approximately five grams of marijuana.

The suspect was arrested and faces a charge of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.