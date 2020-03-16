One person being tested and monitored for COVID-19 in Llano County

Llano, Texas (KXAN) — Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham said that as of 3 p.m. March 16, one person in Llano County is being tested and monitored for COVID-19. Cunningham emphasized that there are still no confirmed cases in Llano County.

This announcement brings Llano County into Phase 1 of its plan to address COVID-19, similar to the phased approach Travis County is doing.

Phase 1: Persons Under Monitoring

Phase 2: Persons Under Investigation (Testing in Progress)

Phase 3: Confirmed Case (No person-to-person spread).

Phase 4: Limited Person-to-Person Spread

Phase 5: Person-to-Person Spread in the community

Cunningham told residents they should follow precautionary measures and the Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines. He explained that city leaders and county leaders have been carrying out conference calls at the start of the week and at the end of the week to discuss potential impacts of the spread of COVID-19.

“Everyone is working together in Llano county to make sure we are staying up to date,” the judge said.

This news comes on the last day of the Llano Earth Art Festival (LEAF Festival) which proceeded as scheduled while other major events across the state were canceled amid concerns over COVID-19. Judge Cunningham said that people who were involved with this festival are now cleaning up and going home and that he believes attendance at the festival was down this year.