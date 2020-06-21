Officer helps with newborn baby delivered on the side of the road near Marble Falls

GRANITE SHOALS, Texas (KXAN) — A Granite Shoals Police officer jumped into action after a newborn baby was born on the side of the road north of Marble Falls.

Officer Shane Mahoney was heading to the DPS Crime Lab in Austin on Thursday when he heard an interesting pregnancy call come in over his radio, saying, “The baby was out.”

Mahoney happened to be passing by the area from which the call came in on Highway 281. A man waved him down, and he stopped.

GSPD says he found three passengers in the car with a newborn. They said they couldn’t quite make it to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls, and they’d begun trying to cover the baby to keep it warm.

Mahoney, who will become a new parent himself in October, grabbed a shoestring from one of the passengers and tied off the newborn’s umbilical cord.

Eventually, Marble Falls Fire Rescue and Marble Falls Area EMS arrived, and Mahoney handed the baby off to them.

“Actions of our officers are what make the difference in our community and are examples of professional law enforcement that are currently not making headlines,” said Granite Shoals Police Chief Gary Boshears.

Granite Shoals Police Captain Chris Decker added, “Each of us pride ourselves in the oath we took to be defenders of the Texas and US Constitution, but also guardians of the public, coming to their aid no matter when, or in this case, where help is needed.”

Mahoney was presented with a Department Challenge Coin for his actions, which GSPD says exemplify the mission, vision, and values of the department.