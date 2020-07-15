Off-duty Granite Shoals firefighter hospitalized after rescuing victim from burning building

GRANITE SHOALS, Texas (KXAN) — An off-duty firefighter and EMT is in the hospital Tuesday after rushing into a burning building to rescue someone inside, according to Granite Shoals Fire Rescue.

Dustin Short seriously injured his lungs in the high temperatures of the building that was on fire in Kingsland, Texas, and successfully rescued the other person inside. Granite Shoals Fire Rescue says that person is in stable condition.

“At this time, Firefighter Short is being mechanically ventilated while his lung injuries are treated,” Granite Shoals Fire Rescue said in a statement. “He remains in serious but stable condition at a local trauma center. The family of Firefighter Short is currently asking for privacy as they adjust to the severity of these circumstances.”

KXAN has reached out for more information about the fire and where it happened.