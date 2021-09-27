Nutty Brown Amphitheatre closing, new music venue in development

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nutty Brown Amphitheatre will be closing its doors Nov. 28 after more than two decades of hosting live music in the Hill Country.

“Nutty Brown was one of the first venues that took a shot on us,” said Randy Rogers, front man of the Randy Rogers Band. “It’s an honor to be the final performers at such a historic and important part of the music community in Austin.”

According to Nutty Brown Amphitheatre’s press release, the Randy Rogers Band will join several other artists for the music venue’s closing weekend — a two-night Texas country music “extravaganza” at the end of November.

Pat Green, Kevin Fowler and Jon Wolfe are scheduled to perform Friday, Nov. 26, and the final show will feature the Randy Rogers Band, Stoney LaRue and Roger Creager on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Although this one iconic music venue is closing, the Nutty Brown team is working to develop a new venue in Round Rock.

The new concept, which is planned to open in 2022, will be located at the former McNeil Park. It will have a larger capacity than the current Nutty Brown location and offer shows with a wide variety of music genres.

Tickets for the closing shows go on sale Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets for the closing weekend or other upcoming Nutty Brown shows — including Billy Currington, Raul Malo, Cheap Trick, Ludacris and Styx — visit nuttybrown.com.