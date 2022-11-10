CARTS Now, an on-demand transit service, arrives in Marble Falls (CARTS Photo)

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — A new on-demand transit service launched in Marble Falls this week.

The Capital Area Rural Transportation System brought its CARTS Now service to the town, which is in Burnet County. The service already runs in Bastrop, Taylor and Lockhart.

CARTS Now offers on-demand, curb-to-curb rides within the city limits of Marble Falls.

Rides can be requested through the CARTS Now mobile app, which works like a rideshare app. After requesting a ride, a CARTS Now van will arrive within 15 minutes.

Marble Falls leaders celebrated the new service Monday with a ribbon-cutting.

“Our community has been patiently waiting for a service like this – and we are thankful for our partnership with CARTS, who has been serving Marble Falls, but is finding innovative and convenient ways for our City to get around,” Marble Falls Mayor Richard Westerman said in a release.

Marble Falls leaders celebrate new transit service CARTS Now arriving in the town (CARTS Photo)

CARTS Now operates in Marble Falls Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can also request a CARTS Now ride by calling (512)-505-5666.

Learn more about CARTS Now online.