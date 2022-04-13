AUSTIN (KXAN) — To celebrate Earth Day, Hill Country Conservancy, H-E-B and Texas Beer Company are launching a charity collaboration beer.

A press conference is being held Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Dive Bar Austin. CEO and Founder of Texas Beer Company Ian Davis will be speaking along with Fleetwood Jacobs, the director of development at HCC.

The new charity collaboration beer is called Wild Texas Kolsch and will be sold in nearly 100 H-E-B stores across Texas.

Every April, H-E-B celebrates Earth Day by honoring EarthShare of Texas with a monthly tear pad campaign that collects donations for local charities.

A portion of the beer sales will be donated to HCC to help protect Texas Hill Country’s water supply and wide-open spaces.