BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A new Meals on Wheels kitchen is opening in the Hill Country.

Meals on Wheels, powered by Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties, announced the grand opening of its new Burnet County location, which is at the Senior Center on Highway 281 in Marble Falls.

The location will be the Meals on Wheels kitchen and congregate site for both Marble Falls and Burnet residents.

According to OWBC, the kitchen served more than 260 seniors with over 45,000 meals last year.

Clients of Meals on Wheels Burnet County. (Photo courtesy: Opportunities for Williamson and Burnet Counties)

Ribbon cutting of Meals on Wheels Burnet County, Oct. 23, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Opportunities for Williamson and Burnet Counties)

Staff members of Meals on Wheels Burnet County. (Photo courtesy: Opportunities for Williamson and Burnet Counties)

Meals on Wheels needs volunteers yearround, but especially during the holiday season, as over five thousand seniors in Texas rely on the service.

You can sign up to volunteer on the Meals on Wheels of Williamson and Burnet Counties website.