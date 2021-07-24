Marble Falls looks to create housing for people experiencing homelessness

The Southwest Village Apartments could be used as transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness in Marble Falls. (KXAN Photo/Kaitlyn Karmout)

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — A community in Marble Falls known as the Southwest Village Apartments could be used as transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness.

The Texas Housing Foundation and a group of local churches called the Highland Lakes Crisis Network are working together to house at-risk community members.

“I would have never dreamt [homelessness] would be happening in our community, but it is,” said Mark Mayfield, president of the Texas Housing Foundation.

Mayfield says homelessness in Marble Falls is apparent to outreach leaders, but not in the way of people camping under public overpasses or in parks.

“Homelessness, in general, looks different across the board,” said Kevin Naumann, executive director of the Highland Lakes Crisis Network.

The Southwest Village Apartments could be used as transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness in Marble Falls. (KXAN Photo/Kaitlyn Karmout)

The Southwest Village Apartments could be used as transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness in Marble Falls. (KXAN Photo/Kaitlyn Karmout)

In Marble Falls, the Crisis Network is looking to help the moms, dads and their children living in their cars in area parking lots.

“They’ve gotten behind for whatever reason, been evicted, and now they’re living out of their cars in the Walmart parking lots,” said Naumann.

Near the corner of Fourth Street and Avenue R is where the Southwest Village Apartments are located. The Texas Housing Foundation has owned the property since the 90s and rent out the units to low-income family members currently.

The foundation is looking to relocate them to some of its other properties and highly incentivizes that effort, according to Mayfield.

“There is a negative connotation when neighbors hear the word ‘homeless,'” said Naumann. “Nobody wants that in their backyard, but this is not going to turn into tent camping or anything like that. They’re going to be dignified families.”

The First Baptist Church of Marble Falls is also building out a community and outreach center across from the units to give those experiencing homelessness easy access to resources they need.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs has to first approve the land use change to be converted into transitional housing.

A public hearing for the current apartment residents will be held Tuesday, July 27 at 10 a.m. at the Texas Housing Foundation main office (1110 Broadway).