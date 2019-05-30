Marble Falls ISD bus catches fire after collision on FM 1431

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police lights (KXAN Photo)

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — A number of people were injured after a Marble Falls ISD bus collided with at least one other vehicle and caught fire.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at 7:15 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 1431, which is east of Marble Falls.

A Mazda SUV was traveling east on RM 1431 and crossed over into the oncoming lane striking the Marble Falls ISD bus, according to DPS. Officials say the bus caught fire at the battery compartment, but it was extinguished quickly by the bus driver.

There were 10 students on the bus, according to DPS, but Marble Falls ISD tweeted "NO students or school personnel were injured beyond a scrape or a bump." DPS said there were injuries in the collision but did not have the number or extent of them.

The driver of the SUV, a 17-year-old female from Cedar Park, was flown by helicopter to St. David's Hospital in Austin with incapacitating injuries, according to DPS.