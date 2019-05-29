Marble Falls ISD bus catches fire after collision on FM 1431, flames now out

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police lights (KXAN Photo)

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — A number of people were injured after a Marble Falls ISD bus collided with at least one other vehicle and caught fire.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at 7:15 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 1431, which is east of Marble Falls.

There were 10 students on the bus, according to DPS, but Marble Falls ISD tweeted "NO students or school personnel were injured beyond a scrape or a bump." DPS said there were injuries in the collision but did not have the number or extent of them.

The bus fire is out, DPS added.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.