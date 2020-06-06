Marble Falls High School students put together peaceful protest set for June 13

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — Many of the smaller communities in the Central Texas region have been holding their own protests in unity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Marble Falls will have their own peaceful protest at Johnson Park on Saturday, June 13. The date was picked as it’s the 154th anniversary of the passage of the 14th Amendment and is spearheaded by 2020 graduates of Marble Falls High School.

“I don’t even feel like it’s about the people coming together,” says Mauri Harris, one of the young people leading this event. “I feel like it’s about the people that aren’t coming. I just want them to see it. It’s not a riot. It’s not looting. It’s what it’s supposed to be like. And I want them to have a heart change by seeing something different. I just want them to see our perspective.”

Another of the young leaders spoke about why he was so passionate about the event and in supporting his Black classmates.

“I have also gone through a lot of sacrifice and discrimination on something that I have no choice over,” said Bryce Laake. “They don’t have a choice on the color of their skin and I don’t have a choice on my sexuality. And honestly the community here, a majority are loving and supporting, but there is a part of the community that is very hateful and discriminatory towards them and me as well and other minorities in our community. So me being a part of this kind of shows that we stand together and we support each other. Because we have each other’s backs, because we are the change that needs to happen.”

The protest will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the amphitheater in Johnson Park.

The Marble Falls Police Department, Fire Department, EMS and City Council will all attend the event to make sure it’s safe and positive for the participants. There will be public speakers, lunch and a prayer circle for all who wish to show up and take part.