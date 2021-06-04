Man’s body recovered after he went down waterslide, didn’t resurface on Lake LBJ

HORSESHOE BAY, Texas (KXAN) — First responders pulled a Colorado man’s body from Lake LBJ after he went down a waterslide Thursday evening and never resurfaced.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) would not release the 33-year-old man’s name, though the agency noted his family has now been notified.

This incident happened Thursday at about 5 p.m. at a home in the Horseshoe Bend area, authorities said. Several agencies responded when the man did not come back up after going down the slide.

Those first responders included the local fire department, EMS, Lower Colorado River Authority, Horseshoe Bay police, Granite Shoals police, Kingsland Fire & Rescue and Buchanan Fire & Rescue.

Members of the Kingsland and Buchanan Dam dive team recovered the body after sonar located him in 15 feet of water, TPWD reported.

An autopsy is now pending.