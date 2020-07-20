Man’s body found after trying to swim across Llano River Sunday

LLANO, Texas (KXAN) — Divers recovered the body of a swimmer who never resurfaced after he and another person decided to try to swim across the Llano River on Sunday. It’s being investigated as an accidental drowning, according to Llano Police Department.

Witnesses said the man and one of his co-workers were at Badu Park in Llano, which is right next to the river, and they decided to swim across near the dam spillway.

“At about 20 yards out, they decided to return to the bank as the distance was further than they had anticipated. During the swim back, witnesses stated the swimmer decided to submerged himself underwater and swim back to shore. He never surfaced,” said Llano Police Chief Mike Scoggins.

Llano Police Officers and Llano Volunteer Fire Department personnel responded to the area around 7:41 p.m. Later, Texas Parks and Wildlife responded as well. Divers recovered the man’s body at 10:38 p.m.

His family has been notified, but Scoggins said the man’s name will be released at a later time.