Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for December 2019 murder of his mom

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A San Antonio man who murdered his mother in December 2019 in Gillespie County was sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice records.

The sentencing for Justin Smoot took place Nov. 3, 2021.

Law enforcement said at the time of the murder the body of Smoot’s mother, Kimberly Smoot, was found on the kitchen floor of a home in the 300 block of Saint Francis Street in Stonewall.

Before his murder arrest, KXAN reported jail records showed Smoot had more than 10 previous arrests.