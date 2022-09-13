MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — Two people were shot and killed and a man is in custody early Tuesday morning after a reported domestic disturbance in Marble Falls. Police said this is the town’s first homicide case since October 2017.

Police said around 1:50 a.m., Marble Falls Police got a 911 call about a domestic disturbance in the 1100 block of Cedar Dr. That’s near Pecan Valley Drive close to Lake Marble Falls.

When officers arrived, they met a 52-year-old man who immediately turned himself over to them.

Police said officers then found the body of a 52-year-old woman in the driveway of the home. The suspect told police where to find a second victim. Officers then found a 49-year-old man in the side yard of the home.

Both victims were shot and were helped by Marble Falls Area EMS, but they were eventually pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The suspect is still in custody.

Neither the suspect nor the victims have been identified by police. Officers are waiting to notify the next of kin for the victims before releasing names.