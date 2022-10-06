KINGSLAND, Texas (KXAN) — Llano County sheriff deputies arrested and charged a man with murder, stemming from an incident at a Kingsland home Monday evening.

LCSO said in a release deputies responded to a home on Glass Road after receiving a 911 call from a man who was crying. The caller didn’t provide any other information other than an address. After arriving at the home, deputies found a woman, later identified as Carrie Ann Price, 33, on the floor unresponsive.

Medics were able to get a pulse on Price, and she was taken to a hospital. On Wednesday, Price was taken off life support and died at the hospital, LCSO said.

On Monday, Dennis Wayne Price II was arrested and charged with Assault Family Violence Impeding Breath or Circulation. Price was charged with murder Thursday, LCSO said. His bond is set at $1 million.

Attorney information wasn’t available for Price at the time of reporting. This story will be updated if a statement becomes available.