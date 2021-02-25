Man bludgeoned to death nearly 20 years ago in Mason County, DPS increases reward to find killer

MASON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in gathering new information in a nearly 20-year-old cold case.

James Charles “Jimmy” Schuessler was found dead on Oct. 14, 2001, at his rural ranch house in Mason County, DPS said. Investigations found he had been bludgeoned to death by an unknown person. He was a married father of two.

In efforts to find who is responsible for his death, DPS has put out an increased reward of up to $6,000 in return for tips leading to an arrest.

The tip must be received before the next featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced, DPS said. A reward of up to $3,000 is usually offered for cases on the Texas Rangers Cold Case website. Cold cases will be featured bi-monthly to generate new leads.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS. All tips are anonymous. You can also submit information online here or by phone to the Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3242.