BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man with active warrants was arrested Saturday night after firing a rifle when deputies gave him commands. Deputies shot back during the incident.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office said James Vance, 39, of Burnet County, was arrested on three outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for past incidents. Warrants for aggravated assault on a public servant are also being sought.

On Saturday around 6:30 p.m., BCSO deputies responded to the Deer Springs neighborhood after reports of a man pointing a gun at people. The caller identified Vance as the suspect, and BCSO said he was a suspect in other, similar cases.

Three deputies posted up at the intersection of State Highway 29 and Deer Springs to wait for backup units. While they were there, the suspect’s car began to drive into the area, then retreat in reverse, according to BCSO.

Deputies began yelling commands to the suspect, who responded with several gunshots from a semi-automatic rifle. Two deputies returned fire, BCSO said. The suspect then got out of his car and ran into the woods.

As more law enforcement arrived on scene, BCSO said they searched the neighborhood. The suspect was found at a home on Mesquite Lane, where he surrendered.

BCSO said he didn’t have a gun when he was found, and he had some “superficial wounds.” Vance was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released and booked into the county jail, BCSO said.

When law enforcement searched his car, they found multiple guns, including the semi-automatic rifle believed to have been used earlier, BCSO said.

The three deputies involved in the shooting weren’t hurt, and no one in the community was harmed either. The deputies were placed on administrative leave, BCSO said. An investigation will take place as per policy for officer-involved shootings.

The Texas Rangers are helping with the investigation, BCSO said. No one was hurt in the shooting.