Man arrested after 2 found dead at Burnet County home

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Lampasas man was arrested Thursday related to a double-homicide that happened Monday in the Overlook subdivision in Burnet County.

James Joseph Luckenbach, 33, is charged with capital murder of multiple persons, the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office says. He’s being held without bond at the Burnet County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says on Monday afternoon, deputies found a 39-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man dead at a home. Both were taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies. The sheriff’s office has not released their names.