Man arrested after 2 found dead at Burnet County home

Hill Country

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Lampasas man was arrested Thursday related to a double-homicide that happened Monday in the Overlook subdivision in Burnet County.

James Joseph Luckenbach, 33, is charged with capital murder of multiple persons, the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office says. He’s being held without bond at the Burnet County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says on Monday afternoon, deputies found a 39-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man dead at a home. Both were taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies. The sheriff’s office has not released their names.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss