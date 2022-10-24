KINGSLAND, Texas (KXAN) — A man armed with a gun died after being shot by Llano County deputies early Sunday morning.

The Llano County Sheriff’s Office said at 5:50 a.m., a 911 call reported a man with a gun had fired a shot. Deputies responded to the home on Eula Lane in Kingsland, where they found Justin Harrod in the yard.

The sheriff’s office said deputies saw Harrod with a gun and tried to speak with him to get him to drop the weapon.

After several minutes, Harrod didn’t drop the gun, “and the situation escalated,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies then fired their guns, striking Harrod, the sheriff’s office said. EMS was called. The deputies tried to help Harrod until those services arrived.

An ambulance was taking Harrod to the community center, where a helicopter was waiting for further transport, but Harrod died while in the ambulance, the sheriff’s office said.

The Texas Rangers and the district attorney’s office are investigating.