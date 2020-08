HORSESHOE BAY, Texas (KXAN) — A fire has prompted evacuations in Horseshoe Bay Thursday.

Horseshoe Bay posted on its website that there is a “major brush fire” in The Trails Subdivision and Blue Lake Subdivision, which are on the western edge of the bay.

STAR Flight has been dispatched, and the Texas A&M Forest Service was also dispatched at 4:30 p.m.

Horseshoe Bay fire (Courtesy Cody Levay)

Horseshoe Bay fire (Courtesy Cody Levay)

Horseshoe Bay fire (Courtesy Cody Levay)

Fire in Horseshoe Bay (Courtesy Cody Levay)

Fire in Horseshoe Bay (Courtesy Cody Levay)

Brush fire in Horseshoe Bay (Courtesy William Prather)

Fire in Horseshoe Bay (Courtesy Denise Hilsher)

Fire in Horseshoe Bay (Courtesy Cody Levay)

Fire in Horseshoe Bay (Courtesy Diane ONeill)

Fire in Horseshoe Bay (Courtesy Denise Hilsher)

Fire in Horseshoe Bay (Courtesy Diane ONeill)

Fire in Horseshoe Bay (Courtesy Jonathan Allee)

Fire in Horseshoe Bay (Courtesy Denise Hilsher)

Fire in Horseshoe Bay (Courtesy Diane ONeill)

Fire in Horseshoe Bay from the Caprock Clubhouse (Courtesy Erin Bailey)

Horseshoe Bay brush fire (Courtesy Reed Norman)

Horseshoe Bay fire (Courtesy Gail Chenoweth)

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.