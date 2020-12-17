Llano County stops reporting contact tracing of COVID-19 cases

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa Harting, of Harpersville, N.Y., an injection as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. An influential scientific panel on Tuesday, Dec. 1, is set to tackle one of the most pressing questions in the U.S. coronavirus epidemic: When the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine become available, who should be at the front of the line for shots? (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Llano County will no longer report contact tracing of COVID-19 cases. Leaders told KXAN it’s because they’re not getting complete details.

Health officials stopped doing so on Monday. Right now, Llano has more than 130 active cases of the coronavirus, and close to another hundred cases are probable, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

County Judge Ron Cunningham says with Llano County residents getting tested in neighboring counties, that data is now going directly to the state.

“When they do that, that information does not come to Llano County. And it makes it difficult to conduct contact tracing in a timely manner,” he explained.

“We don’t want to give our community a false sense of security,” Cunningham continued.

Cunningham added the big question they are getting now is when Llano County will get access to the COVID-19 vaccine. He said they are working with the state to answer that.