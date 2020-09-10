Llano County residents remember 2018 Llano River flood

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — As heavy rain fell across the Hill Country Wednesday, residents in Kingsland say it reminded them of the Llano River flooding in 2018.

“The Llano River is very wide; it’s wide, it has huge banks,” said Nicole Brooks.

Her home overlooks the river.

“It’s a nice, slow, saturating rain, which we need desperately,” she said Wednesday.

Flooding at Sandy Creek in Llano County near Kingsland Sept. 9, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Kaitlyn Karmout)

Flooding at Sandy Creek in Llano County near Kingsland Sept. 9, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Kaitlyn Karmout)

Brooks has been using the dark and dreary day to catch up on much-needed sleep post Labor Day Weekend. But she says the Sandy Creek water flow is nothing compared to when the Llano River flooded about two years ago.

“We woke up at 5 o’clock in the morning and it’s like, ‘That can’t be real,'” she recalled.

“The water got up right in here,” resident Ronnie Willis explained.

The water during the 2018 flood rose to 28 feet–up to his backyard pool. It also washed away the RM 2900 bridge.

“It made your heart drop, you know, you see a bridge go away like that–it’s just unreal,” he said.

For any swamped roads now, Brooks says it’s not worth driving on them.

“There’s roads that you can take around it. It might be a longer, much longer way, but there are ways to get around it,” she said.