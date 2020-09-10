Llano County residents remember 2018 Llano River flood

Hill Country

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — As heavy rain fell across the Hill Country Wednesday, residents in Kingsland say it reminded them of the Llano River flooding in 2018.

“The Llano River is very wide; it’s wide, it has huge banks,” said Nicole Brooks.

Her home overlooks the river.

“It’s a nice, slow, saturating rain, which we need desperately,” she said Wednesday.

  • Flooding at Sandy Creek in Llano County near Kingsland Sept. 9, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Kaitlyn Karmout)
    Flooding at Sandy Creek in Llano County near Kingsland Sept. 9, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Kaitlyn Karmout)
  • Flooding at Sandy Creek in Llano County near Kingsland Sept. 9, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Kaitlyn Karmout)
    Flooding at Sandy Creek in Llano County near Kingsland Sept. 9, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Kaitlyn Karmout)

Brooks has been using the dark and dreary day to catch up on much-needed sleep post Labor Day Weekend. But she says the Sandy Creek water flow is nothing compared to when the Llano River flooded about two years ago.

“We woke up at 5 o’clock in the morning and it’s like, ‘That can’t be real,'” she recalled.

“The water got up right in here,” resident Ronnie Willis explained.

The water during the 2018 flood rose to 28 feet–up to his backyard pool. It also washed away the RM 2900 bridge.

“It made your heart drop, you know, you see a bridge go away like that–it’s just unreal,” he said.

For any swamped roads now, Brooks says it’s not worth driving on them.

“There’s roads that you can take around it. It might be a longer, much longer way, but there are ways to get around it,” she said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

87° / 62°
Heavy thunderstorms
Heavy thunderstorms 80% 87° 62°

Thursday

74° / 63°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 74° 63°

Friday

82° / 69°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 30% 82° 69°

Saturday

89° / 72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 89° 72°

Sunday

90° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 90° 71°

Monday

89° / 70°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 30% 89° 70°

Tuesday

88° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 10% 88° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
77°

76°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
76°

70°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
70°

65°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
65°

63°

12 AM
Thundershowers
90%
63°

63°

1 AM
Rain
90%
63°

63°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
63°

62°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
62°

62°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
62°

63°

5 AM
Showers
60%
63°

62°

6 AM
Showers
60%
62°

62°

7 AM
Showers
50%
62°

63°

8 AM
Showers
50%
63°

65°

9 AM
Showers
50%
65°

66°

10 AM
Showers
40%
66°

67°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
67°

68°

12 PM
Few Showers
30%
68°

70°

1 PM
Cloudy
30%
70°

71°

2 PM
Cloudy
30%
71°

72°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss