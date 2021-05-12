Llano County man indicted for ‘Lady in the Lake’ murder from 15 years ago

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man was indicted by a grand jury on a murder charge May 3 in connection with the death of a Buchanan Dam woman who went missing nearly 15 years ago.

The Llano County Sheriff’s Office said Jimmy Don Wolfenbarger is accused of murdering Holly Marie Simmons, who originally went missing from her home in Buchanan Dam in November 2006. Her remains were found July 2009 in Inks Lake.

Wolfenbarger turned himself in to the Lubbock County Jail Wednesday. He was released after posting a $2 million bond, according to the sheriff’s office. He was also ordered to turn in his passport.

A case that started in 2006

On Nov. 29, 2006, Simmons, who was 45 at the time, was reported missing “under suspicious circumstances” from her home, located at 210 Cortez Trail in Buchanan Dam. She was last seen the day before sending her daughters off to school just before 7 a.m.

Both the sheriff’s office and the Texas Rangers have been investigating the case.

“Her purse, her cell phone, her car were at the house when her daughter came home that afternoon, but she was missing at the time,” said Llano County Sheriff Bill Blackburn in an October 2015 interview with KXAN.

Nearly three years later on July 7, 2009, possible human remains were reported to be in Inks Lake, which is east of Buchanan Dam off Highway 29 about 6.7 miles away from Simmons’ home.

The sheriff’s office, Texas Rangers and personnel with the Lower Colorado River Authority responded to the call. Some recreational divers had found the remains at the bottom of the lake, near its center, under the Highway 29 bridge, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators previously told KXAN the body was 18 feet deep and weighed down by 600 pounds of concrete.

Two days later on July 9, 2009, the Texas Department of Public Safety Dive Team recovered the remains, the sheriff’s office said. The remains were taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office, as the case turned into a homicide investigation.

“There was physical evidence that something did occur at the house,” Sheriff Blackburn said in the past interview. “We don’t think she left the house a lot.”

Almost two months later, on Sept. 1, 2009, the medical examiner’s office was able to identify the body as Simmons through dental records. Her death was then ruled a homicide.

Today, Simmons would’ve been 60 years old. According to a KXAN Investigation from October 2015, investigators believed she had been murdered violently in her home — and that she knew her killer.

“I will say that is was a personal type of death… it was someone she knew,” Sheriff Blackburn said in 2015.

This is a developing story, and we will be updating it as more details become available.