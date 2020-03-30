Llano County has 3 COVID-19 cases; latest believed to be community spread

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — This story has the latest information on COVID-19 cases in Llano County.

The first case of someone being tested and monitored for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, was March 16.

March 29 Update

Llano County confirmed its third case of COVID-19 Sunday, according to the Llano County Local Health Authority.

Officials believe the person’s history indicates the virus was contracted by person-to-person interaction. The county has now moved to Phase 5 in regards to its COVID-19 preparedness plan, confirming community spread.

Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham says the county is considering additional measures to force its citizens to take the situation seriously.

“It is crucial, everyone understands the severity of this situation,” said Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham in a statement. “Our county is grateful to the majority of Llano County citizens and visitors who are complying with Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders issued on March 19, 2020. On March 20, 2020, and in support of the Governor’s order, I issued an order that included restricting gatherings to less than 10 people and closed all restaurants and bars to on-premises service and allowed only take-out, to-go and delivery services. Unfortunately, a number of citizens and visitors in Llano County choose to disregard these orders and, in so doing, are potentially placing the health, safety and lives of the residents of the County at risk. It is apparent we must consider additional measures.”

March 24 Update

A second positive person, who is a relative of the first patient in the county, was announced March 24.